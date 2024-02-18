Gunmen reportedly kill Plateau APC spokesman, one other

Reports from Plateau State say gunmen, on Saturday, attacked a pub in the Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State and killed two persons.

According to the reports, one of those killed during the attack, which occurred on Saturday, was the state Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Sylvanus Namang.

A chieftain of the APC who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed Namang’s death in Jos on Sunday.

The APC chieftain said: “Yes, it’s true. We have lost our spokesman, Sylvanus Namang. From what I was told, he went to Pankshin for a burial on Saturday. Afterward, he went to buy something at an eatery in the locality.

“Suddenly, some armed people came to the place and shot at him and one other person. He later succumbed to the injuries sustained and died

“I learnt that the other victim, who is said to be a business man, also died from the gunshot wounds.”

The source described Namang’s death as shocking, calling on security agents to fish out those behind the killings in the interest of justice.

The Plateau State Police Command is yet to confirm the latest round of killings in the state.

