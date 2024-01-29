Zamfara bandits abduct newly married couple

A newly married couple have been abducted by bandits who stormed Madabanciya village in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Sunday night.

An indigene of the area, Ibrahim Sani, while recountung what happened, said the bandits arrived in the village on foot around 11.45pm on Sunday, leaving their motorcycles outside the village.

According to Sani, the bandits, who were in large numbers, were wielding sophisticated weapons and immediately they arrived at the village, they began to shoot indiscriminately to scare residents.

Sani further stated that the bandits went from house to house in search of food items and other valuables.

He added: “They stole large number of animals, food items and other valuables.

“In the process of going round the village, they came across a newly married couple and took them to the forest.”

Sani said there was no security agent attached to the village to protect the lives and property of the people, despite the security challenges affecting the state.

He called on the authorities to deploy security personnel to the area, concluding that “if something is not done on time, we will be left with no option than to relocate to other places.”

