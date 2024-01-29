Benue Police begin probe into death of woman found in refuse dump

The Benue State Police Command, on Monday, said it has begun an investigation after the body of a yet-to-be-identified young woman was recovered in a refuse dump in Makurdi, the state capital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, said on Monday while speaking with journalists that “We have already opened an investigation into the matter.

”The identity of the victim is still unknown.”

According to Anene, the command would do everything to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.

The corpse, which was discovered on Sunday, was tied, put into a sack, and left at a refuse dump around Iorapuu Adai Street, Nyima Hudco Quarters, Makurdi.

Read also: CBN releases fresh $500m to clear verified FX backlogs

It will be recalled that the Benue State Environmental Sanitation Agency and the Benue Police Command confirmed in July 2023 that a woman identified as Dorcas Shangev was found dead with some of her body parts missing 24 hours after her birthday.

The lady, said to be in her 30s, used to reside at the Owner Occupier in the Makurdi metropolis of the state capital.

Also, a month earlier, a catechist, Oliver Vershima, from St. Martins Parish, Mbape in Adikpo deanery, the Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, was said to have fled after he was caught with the corpse of a lady.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now