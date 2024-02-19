EFCC arrests 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested at a nightclub in the Wuse area of Abuja on Monday.

This, according to him, followed credible intelligence about their involvement in internet-related activities.

“Items recovered from them include three cars and 13 phones.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the spokesman added.

