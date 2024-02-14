EFCC confirms arrest of 14 FUTA students in sting operation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of 14 students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) in Ondo State.

The EFCC operatives attached to the Benin Zonal Command in the early hours of Wednesday arrested the students alongside 19 others for alleged internet fraud.

The raid which took place at about 2:00 a.m., on Wednesday has sparked outrage among the students’ community and raised questions about the legality of the operation.

The commission confirmed the development on its official X handle on Wednesday evening.

It added that the raid was in response to calls by residents of communities near the institution.

The EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, had in November last year banned night operations by the agency’s operatives.

The ban followed the arrest of 70 students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in a midnight raid on their off-campus hostels.

The statement read: “The suspects were arrested at different residential locations within the Akure metropolis following intelligence on their alleged nefarious activities.

“Specifically, the sting operation that yielded their arrest was a response to strident calls to the EFCC by neighbours and parents around the locations, to save their children from being lured into internet-related activities by the suspects.

“Items recovered at the point of arrest include 10 exotic cars, phones, laptops, and one motorbike.

“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

