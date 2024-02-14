News
Wike places N20m bounty on two suspected criminals in Abuja
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has placed a N20 million bounty on two suspected criminals terrorising residents of the territory.
Wike announced this on Wednesday during a visit to the FCT police command where 15 suspected kidnappers and one chance armed robbers were detained.
He said the suspects should be apprehended dead or alive.
The minister’s directive was in response to the FCT Police Commissioner, Mr. Benneth Igweh’s claim that two other criminals were still on the run.
READ ALSO: Police arrests 40 suspected criminals in Abuja
Wike said: “You said there are two suspected criminals on the run? Let me put money on their heads. Wherever they are, send your men out there, I will give them N20 million.
“Go and fish them out, wherever they are. I want to see them dead or alive.”
The minister, who expressed happiness over the arrest of the suspects, commended the CP and his men for the wonderful job.
“Let me assure the residents of FCT that with the support of President Bola Tinubu, we are fully prepared to take the war to the criminals.
“I trust the police, and our confidence in them is getting stronger,” he added.
