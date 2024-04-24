Another Wike’s loyalist quits as Rivers finance minister

The Rivers State Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, resigned his appointment on Wednesday.

He joined Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor who resigned as the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice earlier on Wednesday.

This followed Tuesday’s announcement of a minor cabinet reshuffle in the state by Governor Similaye Fubara.

In the exercise, the governor redeployed Kamalu to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment while Adangor was redeployed to the Ministry of Special Duties.

The duo are loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Nyesom Wike, who fell out with Fubara last year.

READ ALSO: Peace pact: ‘Don’t dare me,’ Fubara warns Wike’s loyalists

Kamalu submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary to the State Government on Wednesday evening.

He said: “Regrettably, the peace in government that we, citizens and residents of the state desire has remained out-of-reach.

“This has affected our ability to protect and defend the gains we made these past years. It is not the point of service that is important but the climate.

“Our present circumstance makes service delivery extremely challenging. Given this, I find it difficult to accept the redeployment; I do not accept it; I reject it.’’

