Senate summons Wike, FCT CP over killings, abductions

The Senate on Wednesday summoned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igwe, over the killings and kidnapping in the city.

This followed the adoption of a motion to investigate the killing of Chris Agidy, an aide to the Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko by kidnappers.

The motion was sponsored by Nwoko.

Agidy was kidnapped alongside 19 others in the Galadimawa area of Abuja in November last year.

Wike and the CP are expected to brief the lawmakers on measures being adopted to address the menace.

In their resolutions, the lawmakers urged the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to increase security patrols and surveillance within Abuja and other parts of the country to check the activities of the criminals.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, asked the Senate’s Clerk, Chinedu Akubueze to send a letter of invitation on a closed-door meeting with the Red Chamber to Wike and the CP.

He said: “The FCT Minister and Police Commissioner would appear before us in closed session on a date to be sent to them by the Clerk of the Senate.

“Their expected appearance before the Senate is to hear from them, measures and strategies being put in place to stem the ugly tide of kidnappings in FCT.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now