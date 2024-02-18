Wike pleads with Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring that it won’t be easy to turn around the fortunes of the country.

The former Rivers State governor also expressed confidence that nobody can challenge his political camp in the 2027 elections.

Wike said these during a thanksgiving service by Senator Barinada Mpigi in Koroma, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State on Sunday.

He said: “With the forces we have I don’t know of anybody who can challenge us. I can tell you it is like tomorrow is 2027. For me it is still very far, I can’t wait. The two leadership of the party, APC is here, PDP is here; where can you find that leadership unity? Which state? It is only in Rivers that you can find that unity.

“And that is what many people don’t like. When they see people united and working together, they find how to make they are divided but since we know, we have refused to be divided.

“This is the only state where the leading party will win for president, thesure opposition party will take national assembly in election that was done the same time, same minute and same hour. That is uncommon.”

Pleading for understanding with President Tinubu, Wike said: “God in His infinite mercies will continue to give us the strength to work together to support Mr President.

“So many people in this country hardly remember yesterday, we are in a rush – we have problem, but have you asked yourself how was yesterday? Decisions of Mr President, if we are patient by the end of the day, we will get to where we want to get to,” he added.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, among other dignitaries attended the event.

