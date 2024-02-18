Northern elders back calls for state police

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has thrown its weight behind calls for the creation of a state policing system that will help in tackling insecurity in the country, especially in the North.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had on Thursday, announced that President Bola Tinubu, and the 36 state governors as well as the Minister of the FCT, following an emergency meeting in Abuja, were considering the possibility of setting up state police in the face of escalating insecurity and renewed violence in several parts of the country.

While applauding the move by the government, the NEF, in a statement signed by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, on Saturday, called on the federal and northern state governments to immediately take up the challenge of setting up state police to tackle the deterioration of security in the north.

“The issue of security in Nigeria is a pressing concern that needs to be addressed urgently. The current centralised policing system has proven to be inadequate in effectively combating crime and ensuring the safety of citizens,” Suleiman said.

“It is evident that the way out of our numerous security challenges in the country is the creation of state police.

“The federal and state governments should work urgently to set up state police in the North. The security situation in the region is deteriorating rapidly, and immediate action is needed to address it. The longer governments delay in setting up state police, the more lives will be lost and the more property will be destroyed.

“The region has been plagued by various forms of insecurity, including terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping. The current security situation in the North is dire, and urgent action is needed to address it.”

The group also advocated for an inclusivity in the recruitment of the state police for it to be functional.

“Recruitment for state police should be inclusive of all ethnic groups in the state to ensure a diverse and representative force.

“Training and professionalism are also key factors that need to be addressed to improve the effectiveness of policing in the country.”

