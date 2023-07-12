Again, Lagos Assembly agitates for creation of state police to tackle insecurity

The Lagos State House of Assembly, on Thursday, reiterated the importance of state policing in order to curb insecurity across the country.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was also urged by the House, which had its maiden plenary sessions weeks after the inauguration, to promptly equip the Neighbourhood Safety Corps of the State so that its personnel could efficiently carry out the role of community policing.

If those steps are adopted, the country’s rising tide of insecurity would be stopped, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, reportedly stated.

Obasa also bemoaned that if the unrest persists, it would have a negative impact on people’s livelihoods, noting that many residents are already losing their lives and possessions.

He cited recent attacks in different states of the federation.

“I read about the killing of some residents in Plateau State as well as the abduction of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr. Paul Omotoso”, he said.

Obasa said though the Lagos Assembly had consistently clamoured for the establishment of state police, it is an appropriate time for the Senate and the House of Representatives to begin an amendment of the Constitution to contain the creation of the alternative policing system.

“While I commend the ninth National Assembly for doing a lot to amend the constitution, there is a need for us to call on the 10th National Assembly to see it as a matter of urgency to make the issue of state policing a major factor of development,” Obasa further disclosed.

In his contribution, Gbolahan Yishawu, commended the Speaker for bringing up the issue of state policing again.

“We remember very well that it was you that sponsored the bill on Neighbourhood Safety Corps and we see what it has done for our State and how other states are copying it,” he said.

The motion was supported by other lawmakers who complained about the inadequate number of police personnel in Lagos and also suggested police reforms at the national level.

The lawmakers argued further that the establishment of state police would boost employment across the country.

