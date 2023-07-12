APC denies purported ministerial list

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied a purported list of ministerial nominees currently being circulated on social media, describing the list as “mere speculations”.

The National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, who disowned the list in an interview on a Channels Television programme on Tuesday night, said the party was still carrying out consultations and as such, the list flying around should be discarded.

Omisore advised those lobbying for positions in the incoming cabinet as well as Nigerians to be patient as President Bola Tinubu would soon come out with an authentic list of ministerial nominees to be proud of.

“It is the right of everybody to seek a position in a political state like Nigeria to advance their political career and pedigree, but the prerogative to choose stops on the table of Mr. President in line with the Constitution,” the APC scribe noted.

Omisore also hinted that there could be a government of less ministries, as Tinubu is aiming for a reduced cabinet with the possibility of merging some ministries to meet the present realities.

