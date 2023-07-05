NASS principal officers: Adamu, Omisore meet Tinubu in Aso Rock

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and the party’s Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, on Wednesday visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Although issues discussed at the meeting were not made public, the duo’s meeting with the president may not be unconnected with the list of principal officers of the National Assembly announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Wednesday.

In the list announced by Akpabio, the Senator from Ekiti, Opeyemi Bamidele was named the Senate Leader, while the former Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, was selected as the Deputy Senate Leader.

Ali Ndume from Borno State as Chief Whip and Senator Lola Ashiru from Kwara State as Deputy Chief Whip respectively.

Adamu, who spoke at a meeting with members of the Progressives Governors’ Forum in Abuja, said the list did not emanate from the party.

He said: “I had a courtesy call on Saturday from the President of the Senate and his Deputy. The following which was Sunday, I received the visit by the Speaker and his Deputy Speaker coming to me for Sallah’s homage.

“But I am just hearing as a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the Senate and House of Representatives. The national headquarters of the party, the NWC (National Working Committee) has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices.

“And until we formally resolve and communicate with them in writing which is the norm and practice, it is not our intention to break away from traditions, whatever announcement is done either by the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or Deputy Speaker is not from this secretariat.”

