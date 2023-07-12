Insecurity: Ezekwesili dares APC to hand over presidency to her

Former Minister of Education and one time presidential aspirant, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has dared the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to hand over the presidency to her and see how she will tackle insecurity in the South-East.

Ezekwesili who was responding to various attacks by the supporters of the APC over a Twitter post she made condemning the government over insecurity in the country especially in the South-East, said if the presidency is handed over to her, she would tackle insecurity in the region and other parts of Nigeria in no time.

Taking to her Twitter account on Wednesday, Ezekwesili, who is popularly called “Madam Due Process”, vowed to put those behind the insecurity situation in the South-East to shame.

“It appears they have once again conferred on me the Constitutional Duties of the @NGRPresident, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” she wrote.

“They do so without handing the office to me so I can urgently, decisively and effectively tackle the degenerate state of insecurity in the South East and other parts of the country and permanently put them to shame for their abysmal failure.

“Such duplicity is the typical Modus Operandi of the @OfficialAPCNg @NigeriaGov folks and their Fan Club who never take responsibility for anything but suffer from an obsession to ‘grab power just for the sake of power.’

“When you are ready to hand over formally to me as your Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces, let me know. Until then, enjoy calling my name in vain.”

