NNPP candidate rejects results of Lagos Assembly election

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) House of Assembly Candidate for Kosofe Constituency II in last Saturday’s House of Assembly election in Lagos, Babajide Bakare, has rejected the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Bakare had in a statement on Thursday in Lagos alleged that the election was marred by intimidation, violence, thuggery, ethnic profiling, and result manipulation in the constituency.

He insisted that the election failed the integrity test.

INEC on Tuesday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Obafemi Saheed, as the winner of the Kosofe Constituency II seat in the Assembly.

The NNPP candidate said: “It (the election) was full-scale war declared on the opposition by desperate politicians who deployed thugs across the six major wards in Kosofe Constituency II.

“The political thugs were seen going around all the polling units molesting, beating, and threatening anyone considered to be political enemies in the queues.

“Many intending voters left the polling units in fear as thugs threatened them at Magodo Phase 2, Alapere, Owode, and other areas in the constituency.”

Bakare alleged that the collated results in the constituency were also manipulated and did not reflect the vote count at the polling unit level.

“We hereby use this medium to reject the chaos in the election and the crooked figures cooked up in Kosofe Constituency II on Saturday.

“We also reject the refusal of INEC to amend the issues of the non-inclusion of our party’s name on the ballot paper.

“We reject the use of a vague logo that is not too apparent to our supporters on the ballot.

“All of these and more are being reviewed by our party and legal team, and the appropriate action will be taken within the timeline provided by the electoral act,” he added.

