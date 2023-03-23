Kano Guber Poll: ‘APC is shameless to challenge our victory’ – NNPP

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has labelled threats by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the outcome of the March 18 governorship election results in Kano State as a “shameless” effort in futility.

The PCC spokesman, Abubakar Yesufu, in a statement on Wednesday, said the NNPP won the election with a wide margin and as such, there was no basis for the APC to challenge its victory at the governorship election.

Yesufu said the APC should rather congratulate the Governor-elect, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, instead of wasting time and resources in challenging the outcome of the election as the victory had confirmed the popularity and acceptance of its candidate.

”The move by APC to challenge the Kano gubernatorial result is escapist, futile and an attempt to cover the shameless and disastrous outing of Mallam Yusuf Gawuna and his collaborators at last Saturday’s gubernatorial poll in Kano State,” Yesufu said in the statement.

“We commend the Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf for this deserved victory. We hereby admonish Yusuf Gawuna to be a sportsman by congratulating the winner.

READ ALSO:NNPP candidate, Sani Yahya, rejects Taraba governorship election result, heads to court

“Despite the strong-arm tactics employed to muzzle him with over 1,200 million votes and 890 fictitious votes procured by Gawuna through questionable means, our candidate won.

“The contest was indeed a contest between the powerful but unpopular Mallam Yusuf Gawuna, current Deputy Governor, and a powerless but popular Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP.

“It was a triumph of a people over an evil regime. At this juncture, we commend, the Returning Officer, Prof. Doko Ibrahim, Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, for being steadfast, refusing compromise and insisting on justice and truth.

“As we celebrate Abba Kabir Yusuf, we are humbled by the confidence reposed on the party and its Kwankwasiya Movement. We are also solemn on the arson and killing of innocent souls in the bid to hang on to an anti people administration,” Yesufu said.

