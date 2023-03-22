Politics
PDP’s Mbah wins Enugu governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday night declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr. Peter Mbah, as the winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Enugu State.
INEC had on Monday suspended the collation of the election results in the state over alleged irregularities in results from Nkanu East and Nsukka Local Government Areas of the state.
The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, who announced the outcome of the election at INEC Collation Centre in Enugu, said Mbah polled 160,895 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party, who garnered 157,552 votes.
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Frank Nweke Jnr., came third with 17,983 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji, ended in fourth position with 14,575 votes.
Before the announcement, the returning officer said the election results had been reviewed.
Iwe said: “We have come back to conclude the collation of results. We received some petitions, particularly against Nsukka and Nkanu East LGAs, and these things were taken to Abuja for resolution.
READ ALSO: Political thugs attack domestic observer in Enugu
“The petition against Nsukka was overruled. That means whatever anybody had against Nsukka was not substantiated.
“However, the petition against Nkanu East was sustained by the commission.
“Before the review, we had 30,350 votes for PDP from Nkanu East LGA. But after the review, PDP’s votes now reduced to 16,956.
“For LP, the votes they had on Monday was 1855 and after the review, it increased to 1864.”
