Metro
Political thugs attack domestic observer in Enugu
Mr. Nnana Nwangwu, a domestic observer with the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, was on Saturday attacked by political thugs in Obiagu, Enugu North Local Government Area of Enugu State.
Nnanna cried out after the attack, after he was rescued with the intervention of the military.
READ ALSO:Buhari condemns assassination of Enugu East senatorial LP candidate, orders arrest of perpetrators
According to Nwangwu, he was at the polling unit located within the Obiagu Road Primary School to observe the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections when a political thug attacked him.
“A thug attacked me for observing the process. He ordered that I should leave and ceased my phone. Thanks to the Nigerian Army who intervened,” Nnanna said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...