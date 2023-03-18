Political thugs attack domestic observer in Enugu

Mr. Nnana Nwangwu, a domestic observer with the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, was on Saturday attacked by political thugs in Obiagu, Enugu North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Nnanna cried out after the attack, after he was rescued with the intervention of the military.

READ ALSO:Buhari condemns assassination of Enugu East senatorial LP candidate, orders arrest of perpetrators

According to Nwangwu, he was at the polling unit located within the Obiagu Road Primary School to observe the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections when a political thug attacked him.

“A thug attacked me for observing the process. He ordered that I should leave and ceased my phone. Thanks to the Nigerian Army who intervened,” Nnanna said.

