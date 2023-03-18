OGUN: NDLEA nabs four agents with money, credit cards to buy votes

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested four persons suspected of being involved in vote-buying.

This incident happened during an election duty stop and search exercise and led to the arrest of four party agents with hundreds of money credit cards, to buy votes at Ibara housing estate, Ogun state.

An NDLEA statement said, “Each card contains 10k and activated to cash with a code.

“The Chairman NDLEA, Brig-Gen Buba Marwa has directed they be handed over to the police after proper documentation.”

