Ogun to ban sale of imported Adire fabrics

The Ogun State Government has resolved to ban the sale of imported fake Adire fabrics in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Mr. Adebola Sofela, disclosed this during the 2nd Annual Business Fair organised by the Rotary Club of Isheri-North, Isheri, on Friday.

Sofela, represented by the ministry’s Director of Industrial Promotion, Kehinde Akintomide, said the government would enact laws to protect the indigenous fabric from foreign imitations.

He added that the state government had inaugurated the Modern Adire Shared Facility at Asero and the Ogun Fashion Hub to support Adire business and the fashion industry.

“Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Governor Dapo Abiodun, we have embarked on a transformative journey aimed at creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, fostering entrepreneurship, and uplifting our communities,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now