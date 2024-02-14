News
Hoodlums disrupt rerun election in Enugu
Hoodlums on Wednesday disrupted the rerun election for Enugu South 1 State Constituency.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed the development in a short notice on its verified X handle.
The commission had earlier announced plans to conduct rerun elections in Enugu and Taraba States on February 14 after the initial process was marred by irregularities.
The notice read: “Report from our Enugu State office indicates that hoodlums have disrupted the electoral process in the state constituency.
“Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but election materials were destroyed, and voters were obstructed from casting their votes.
“Our officials have been safely evacuated with assistance from security agencies.
“In contrast, the supplementary election in the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State is unfolding peacefully across three local government areas.”
