ICPC closes case against UNICAL dean in trial for alleged sexual harassment

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday closed its case against the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Cyril Ndifon, and his lawyer, Sunny Anyanwu.

The ICPC re-arraigned Ndifon alongside Anyanwu on an amended four-count charge of alleged sexual harassment and attempt to perverse the cause of justice on January 25.

Anyanwu was joined in the amended charge filed on January 22 for threatening one of the prosecution witnesses in the case.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice James Omotosho on Friday granted bail to Ndifon and Anyanwu in the sum of N250 million and N50 million respectively with two sureties each in the like sum.

At Wednesday’s proceeding, ICPC’s counsel, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, told the court that the commission had closed its case.

This was after the fourth prosecution witness, Bwaigu Fungo, was cross-examined by the defence counsel, Joe Agi (SAN).

Fungo is a forensic and intelligence analyst with ICPC.

Akponimisingha had earlier informed the court that ICPC had about seven witnesses and planned to amend the charge to increase the number of witnesses in the case.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter till February 27 for hearing of the defendants’ no-case submission.

