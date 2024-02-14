News
Reps urge police, NSCDC to recruit community volunteers
The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Police Service Commission (PSC), and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to consider the integration of members of the community policing volunteer scheme into the force.
The House also urged the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to consider such volunteers who had diligently performed their duties for recruitment into its service.
This followed the adoption of a motion moved by a lawmaker from Zamfara State, Sulaiman Gumi, at the plenary in Abuja.
In his presentation, Gumi said the community police constabulary had diligently performed their duties and should be considered for recruitment into the police.
He added that the community policing volunteers had demonstrated commendable performances during their recruitment into the scheme.
In its resolution, the House urged the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, to strongly consider volunteers who had diligently performed their duties for recruitment into the agency.
The House mandated its Committees on Police Affairs and Interior to ensure compliance.
