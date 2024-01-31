NSCDC arrests 6 for alleged oil theft in Akwa Ibom

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested six suspects for alleged criminal conspiracy, illegal dealing in petroleum products, and impersonation in Akwa Ibom.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr. Eluyemi Eluwade, disclosed this at a news briefing on Wednesday in Uyo.

Eluwade said the suspects were arrested along the Calabar-Itu highway by operatives of the agency’s anti-vandal squad on January 29.

He said the command also impounded a MAC truck used by the suspects to convey the illegal products.

The commandant added that a Toyota Camry car used for escorting and clearing the way for the truck to pass through checkpoints without scrutiny was also impounded.

He said the suspects who were acting as members of a joint task force of a security agency were escorting the truck conveying about 45,000 litres of diesel to an unknown destination without requisite documents.

Eluwade said: “The command, acting on intelligence information, deployed its personnel who intercepted the suspects on the Calabar-Itu highway.

“The suspects are currently undergoing investigations at the NSCDC state command headquarters.”

He warned perpetrators of illegal operations in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry to refrain from their nefarious activities.

