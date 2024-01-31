North-West governors to adopt ‘common approach’ on insecurity

Governors from the North-West on Wednesday promised to adopt a common approach to tackling security challenges in the region.

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, stated this during the inauguration of the Zamfara State Community Protection Guard (ZSCPG) on Wednesday in Gusau.

Also at the event were governors Namadi Usman (Jigawa), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and Uba Sanni (Kaduna).

He said banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities had engulfed the region in the past 10 years.

He stressed that effective synergy and the adoption of a common approach by the states would go a long way toward addressing insecurity and fostering relative peace in the region.

READ ALSO: Ribadu meets Niger, Zamfara governors on insecurity

Radda said: “We have agreed to commit ourselves to fighting banditry and other crimes and say no to negotiations with any criminal, but those who surrendered and embrace peace would be integrated into the community.”

On his part, Governor Lawal said they would work collectively to address insecurity and socio-economic problems in the region.

He said his administration had trained 2,646 members of the community guard corps to fight crimes in Zamfara in collaboration with the neighbouring states.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now