North-West governors to adopt ‘common approach’ on insecurity
Governors from the North-West on Wednesday promised to adopt a common approach to tackling security challenges in the region.
The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, stated this during the inauguration of the Zamfara State Community Protection Guard (ZSCPG) on Wednesday in Gusau.
Also at the event were governors Namadi Usman (Jigawa), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and Uba Sanni (Kaduna).
He said banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities had engulfed the region in the past 10 years.
He stressed that effective synergy and the adoption of a common approach by the states would go a long way toward addressing insecurity and fostering relative peace in the region.
Radda said: “We have agreed to commit ourselves to fighting banditry and other crimes and say no to negotiations with any criminal, but those who surrendered and embrace peace would be integrated into the community.”
On his part, Governor Lawal said they would work collectively to address insecurity and socio-economic problems in the region.
He said his administration had trained 2,646 members of the community guard corps to fight crimes in Zamfara in collaboration with the neighbouring states.
