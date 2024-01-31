Manager confirms suspected herdsmen killed 10 IDPs in Benue

Armed men suspected to be herdsmen have killed at least 10 persons at the Gbajimba Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in the Guma local government area of Benue State.

The Camp Manager, Mr. Felix Banke, disclosed this when the delegation of the United States Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USBHA) led by the acting Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu, visited the camp on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: I inherited 2,124,000 IDPs, dysfunctional civil service, Benue Gov, Alia says

He said the herdsmen had killed nine persons at Gbajimba IDPs Camp II since its establishment and shot dead one person at the camp last week.

The manager lamented that the camp was facing the challenge of diarrhea due to a lack of potable water supply.

He revealed that the camp was also hosting displaced persons from Nasarawa State.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now