News
Manager confirms suspected herdsmen killed 10 IDPs in Benue
Armed men suspected to be herdsmen have killed at least 10 persons at the Gbajimba Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in the Guma local government area of Benue State.
The Camp Manager, Mr. Felix Banke, disclosed this when the delegation of the United States Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USBHA) led by the acting Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu, visited the camp on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: I inherited 2,124,000 IDPs, dysfunctional civil service, Benue Gov, Alia says
He said the herdsmen had killed nine persons at Gbajimba IDPs Camp II since its establishment and shot dead one person at the camp last week.
The manager lamented that the camp was facing the challenge of diarrhea due to a lack of potable water supply.
He revealed that the camp was also hosting displaced persons from Nasarawa State.
