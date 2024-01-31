Jonathan to lead Commonwealth Mission for Pakistan’s election

The Commonwealth has appointed former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as head of its Election Observation Mission for the February 8 general elections in Pakistan.

The Special Adviser to the former president, Ikechukwu Eze, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said Jonathan would lead a group of multidisciplinary experts from across the Commonwealth to observe the elections as well as offer an independent and comprehensive assessment of the electoral process.

Eze added that Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) would be supported by a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat led by the Adviser and Head of the Electoral Support Section, Mr. Linford Andrews.

According to him, the 13-member observer group will arrive in Islamabad on February 1, and remain in the country till the end of the election.

Eze quoted from the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, as expressing her gratitude to Jonathan for agreeing to undertake the assignment.

READ ALSO: US court orders return of $8.9m looted under Jonathan to Nigeria

Scotland said that the group would benefit from Jonathan’s leadership, experience, and wisdom.

She also applauded Pakistan’s commitment to transparency and accountability, saying the organisation was pleased to support the country’s democratic journey and the quest for peaceful and fair elections.

Scotland said: “I am grateful that the former President of Nigeria, Jonathan, has once again accepted our invitation to serve as Chair of an election observer group.

“The team of observers will assess the conduct of the process as a whole and, where appropriate, make recommendations for the further strengthening of the electoral system.

“It is hoped that these recommendations will be of benefit to the people and government of Pakistan in strengthening their electoral processes.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now