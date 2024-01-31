News
Police arrests three suspected internet fraudsters in Kaduna
Police operatives in Kaduna State have arrested three suspected internet fraudsters for allegedly defrauding students of a higher institution of over N60 million.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.
Hassan gave the names of the suspects as Muhammad Uthman Busari, AbdulAzeez Hamza, and Noel Nims Audiya.
Hassan said the suspects had successfully defrauded over 300 unsuspecting students of Kaduna State University (KASU) of their tuition fees totalling N60 million.
The spokesman said: “They compromised the students’ registration portal and took undue advantage of students who chose to pay their fees online rather than via the normal banking platforms.
“The suspects often collect tuition fees from students in full but will pay a lesser amount into the State’s Treasury Single Account (TSA).
“They further go and intercept and manipulate the electronic transaction receipts from the TSA to read complete payment.
“The principal suspect, Busari, had used proceeds from the fraud to build and furnish his house, purchased a car, bought electronic appliances, gadgets, and plots of lands both in Kaduna and Kwara States.”
He added that the suspects had since been charged to court for prosecution.
