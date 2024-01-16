US court orders return of $8.9 looted under Jonathan to Nigeria

A Royal Court in Jersey, United States, ordered the return of looted funds totaling $8.9 million to Nigeria.

Government officials diverted the funds that were earmarked for the purchase of arms for the military to prosecute the fight against Boko Haram insurgents during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration in 2014.

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration prosecuted former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, and several politicians including the former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, over the funds’ diversion between 2015 and 2018.

The court’s order followed a forfeiture notice by Jersey’s Attorney-General, Mark Temple KC, in November last year.

The court ruled that the money deposited in a Jersey bank account was likely stolen by Nigerian government officials in 2014.

The AG told the court that the funds were shared with family members of PDP officials before the 2015 general election.

He added that the Jersey government has started discussions with Nigerian authorities on the repatriation of the money.

