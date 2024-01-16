Buhari begs Nigerians to be patient as Tinubu’s govt makes hard decisions

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government.

Buhari made the call during the presentation of a book titled: “Working with Buhari,” written by his former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The event held in Abuja was attended by President Bola Tinubu, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, among others.

In his remark, Buhari apologised to people who were at the receiving end of some painful decisions taken by his administration.

He said: “We kept a record of our stewardship knowing that we will always be required to always to account for the trust entrusted to us.

“This account today is part of the accounting for our two terms in office and I told those who have laboured day and night to ensure that this history is recorded for now and the future.

READ ALSO: I inherited serious liabilities from Buhari – Tinubu

“Government is a continuum; it is like a relay race. You run your course and hand over the baton to the next person. The present President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has my support and confidence in the quest for us to have a country of our dreams where there is emancipation for our teeming population.”

The former president commended his former spokesman for compiling his government’s achievements in the book, saying the work of art has served as a way of being accountable to Nigerians.

“Without documentation, human beings often have short memories. Some people will come and attempt to either distort or even obliterate recent history.

“But the fact in our favour is that nothing was done under the veil of secrecy. We are as transparent and accountable as possible being aware of the fact that posterity is the ultimate judge.

“We kept a record of our stewardship knowing that we will always be required to always to account for the trust entrusted to us. This account today is part of the accounting for our two terms in office and I told those who have laboured day and night to ensure that this history is recorded for now and the future,” Buhari added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now