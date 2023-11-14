I inherited serious liabilities from Buhari – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said on Monday night he inherited serious liabilities and assets from his predecessors in Nigeria.

The president, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated this at a meeting with the Vice-President (Country Programs) of the Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Mansur Muhtar, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

He lamented that Nigeria has serious deficits in port and power infrastructure as well as agro-allied facilities.

The former Lagos State governor succeeded Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s president on May 29.

Other former Nigerian leaders since 1999 are Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu said: “We inherited serious liabilities, but also assets from our predecessors. We do not make any excuses.

“There are several sectors replete with investment opportunities for smart investors. Access to finance and guarantees can be a hindrance in some cases. You can come in there. We see you as a critical enabler.

READ ALSO: At meeting with Saudi CEOs, Tinubu promises to remove investment bottlenecks in Nigeria

“You have partnered with us before. We want to scale it up now and do much more with greater ambition and clearer vision.”

At the meeting, President Tinubu also negotiated a multi-billion dollar infrastructure finance facility from the IDB to fund infrastructural projects at the federal and state levels in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is the candle of hope that will light the way for Africa. And once Africa is illuminated, the world will be a brighter place for all of humanity.

“We are determined to create a future for our gifted youths. Investments in Nigeria will be among the world’s most high-yielding. Investor money will flow easily in and out of our country. Processes will be seamless. And your bank has always been a faithful partner in progress,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now