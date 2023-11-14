NAF destroys illegal refineries, boats in Rivers

The Air Component of Operation Delta Safe has destroyed six illegal refining sites and five boats during air raids in Rivers State.

The Director of Information and Public Relations, Nigeria Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the air raids were in continuation of NAF’s effort to checkmate the activities of oil thieves and other economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta.

The spokesman added that the troops on November 12 received intelligence reports about three active refineries and two boats siphoning crude oil from pipelines at Cawthorne Channel and Alakri in Rivers State.

He said the operators of the refining sites and boats were subsequently engaged and the facilities destroyed.

Gabkwet said: “Similar strikes were also carried out at Krakama in Rivers, on the same day three Cotonou Boats sighted conveying suspected illegally refined products.

“On November 13, the NAF aircraft also struck some sites at Dariama Village in Rivers State following an intelligence report of illegal refining activities near the location.

“On arrival, three IRS with tanks, pipes, and pumping machines, as well as Cotonou Boats loaded with suspected illegally refined products, were sighted, engaged, and subsequently destroyed.”

