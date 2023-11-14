Gov Buni presents 2024 budget proposal of N217bn to Yobe Assembly

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Tuesday, presented the 2024 budget proposal of N217 billion to the State House of Assembly.

In his remark at the event, the governor said key sectors and programmes that have a direct impact on the lives of the people of the state would be prioritized in the implementation of the budget tagged: “Budget of Consolidation and Economic Recovery.”

He said N122.8 billion or 56.61 percent of the total budget would be allocated to capital expenditure or N94.2 billion or 43.39 percent for recurrent spending.

Buni said: The state’s total receipts from January to September 2023 stood at N113.1 billion.

“Out of the N94.89 billion earmarked for recurrent expenditure in the 2023 Budget, the actual amount expended was N65.9 billion, representing 69.6 percent success.

“The sum of N68.1 billion was allocated for capital expenditure. However, the sum of N28.9 billion was spent indicating 42.4 percent success.

“The overall performance of the 2023 budget for both recurrent and capital expenditure was N94.9 billion indicating 58.2 percent success as of September 30, 2023.

“The total receipts and expenditure are expected to increase before the end of the year.”

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ciroma Mashio, assured the governor that the lawmakers would pass the budget before December 31.

