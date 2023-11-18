Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attack Gov Buni’s convoy, kill 2 police officers in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked the convoy of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, along the Maiduguri-Dramaturg Road and killed two policemen on Saturday evening.

An eyewitness told journalists that two other police officers were also injured in the attack.

The incident took place after the governor attended the 24th convocation ceremony of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

Buni was however not in the convoy at the time of the attack.

