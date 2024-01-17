Bomb planted by Boko Haram insurgents kill two JTF members in Borno

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Boko Haram insurgents killed two members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce in the Mafa local government area of Borno State on Wednesday.

The Chairman of Mafa LGA, Goni Gonibe, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the LGA information unit, said eight other members of the JTF were injured after stepping on the bomb while on a routine patrol along Dikwa-Konduga Road.

He said the eight victims are receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The statement read: “The incident happened while on their routine operations along the Mafa/Konduga LGA axis before stepping on a landmine suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram Terrorist.

“Two of the CJTF members instantly died while the remaining eight sustained various injuries and were rushed to the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.”

Borno is the hotbed of the Boko Haram insurgency with hundreds of thousands killed and over two million others displaced to neighbouring states and other countries in West Africa since 2011.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now