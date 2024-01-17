News
Bomb planted by Boko Haram insurgents kill two JTF members in Borno
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Boko Haram insurgents killed two members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce in the Mafa local government area of Borno State on Wednesday.
The Chairman of Mafa LGA, Goni Gonibe, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the LGA information unit, said eight other members of the JTF were injured after stepping on the bomb while on a routine patrol along Dikwa-Konduga Road.
He said the eight victims are receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.
The statement read: “The incident happened while on their routine operations along the Mafa/Konduga LGA axis before stepping on a landmine suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram Terrorist.
“Two of the CJTF members instantly died while the remaining eight sustained various injuries and were rushed to the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.”
Borno is the hotbed of the Boko Haram insurgency with hundreds of thousands killed and over two million others displaced to neighbouring states and other countries in West Africa since 2011.
