Metro
Unknown gunmen bomb LG office in Kogi
Some suspected gunmen have bombed the administrative offices of the Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State few days to the presidential election in the country.
It was learnt that the gunmen attacked the area with explosives on Monday night.
The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, William Ovye Aya, didn’t pick calls when contacted for confirmation.
READ ALSO:Three feared dead as gunmen attack another Anambra police station
A similar bomb explosion had happened in Okene local government area of the state earlier in January where no fewer than four persons were confirmed dead.
The incident occurred about an hour before the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was scheduled to visit the state to inaugurate some projects.
