Metro
Three feared dead as gunmen attack another Anambra police station
Marauding gunmen have again attacked the Awada Police Station, near Obosi in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.
This is coming less than 24 hours after the attack on the 3-3 Police Divisional Office in Oyi LGA, where about six people were killed.
According to reports, the hoodlums invaded the police facility around 2:18 am on Monday and engaged the police officers on duty. About three of the hoodlums were said to have been shot dead.
A source in the area said the hoodlums started shooting sporadically as they approached the police station, adding that the gunshots lasted for several hours.
Read also:Six killed, scores injured as gunmen attack another police station in Anambra
The source said, “in the early hours of today, these hoodlums made another deadly attempt to burn down Awada Police Station, near Obosi, Anambra State.
“The hoodlums were repelled by gallant security personnel with three members of the gang taken down after a hot exchange of gunfire.”
He added that two AK-47 were recovered with the vehicles used for the operation by the gang.
It is not clear if the police suffered any casualty.
However, another source in the area said two of the police operatives, including the Divisional Police Officer, were also affected.
The state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, could not be reached for comments, as he did not respond to calls and text messages to his phone.
