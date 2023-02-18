Three feared dead as hoodlums attack Anambra police station

Hoodlums have attacked the Anambra State Police Command in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, where they killed three people.

There had been series of attacks lately on police facilities in Anambra State.

It was learnt that the hoodlums invaded the police facility in the early hours of Saturday.

It was also gathered that they threw explosive devices and petrol bombs into the police building before burning part of the building.

The state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the situation had been brought under control, stating the Command was committed to ensuring safety in the state.

Ikenga also decried the incessant killing of policemen in the state and urged for calm.

The statement reads: “The Anambra State Police Command has reinforced security in the Idemili North area of the state, following the attack on the Ogidi area command in the early hours of Saturday, February 18, 2023, where three policemen paid the supreme price.

“The hoodlums started shooting sporadically on approaching the area command and threw IEDs and petrol bombs, gaining entrance. Unfortunately, the buildings in the police facility were affected.

“However, the command observes with grave concern the loss of lives and valuables as a result of this attack and calls for calm. The police are resolute in depriving these criminal elements of the space which they desire to perpetrate their evil acts.

“Meanwhile, the incident is being assessed and police operations are still ongoing.”

