Six killed, scores injured as gunmen attack another police station in Anambra

Six persons have been confirmed killed while scores of others were injured after gunmen attacked the 3-3 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State on Sunday morning.

This is coming barely 24 hours after some gunmen also attacked two police stations at Ukpo and Ogidi in the same state where three policemen were killed.

According to the State Police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, five of the suspects and a police officer were killed in the attack that occurred around 5:58 lam.

Ikenga said the police got information that the gunmen started “shooting indiscriminately as they approached the entrance of the station but were engaged and resisted by officers attached to the station.”

The police image maker said an office in the police headquarters was partially burnt by a petrol bomb thrown into the station by the gunmen.

“In the early hours of Sunday, residents at the 3-3 Layout of Onitsha were awakened from sleep by exchange of gunshots as armed men stormed the Divisional Police Station, Nkwelle Ezunaka located at the 3-3 junction,” he said.

Ikenga, in a statement, said the area has been cordoned off by combined security team made up of the police and the military.

He added that the security team was able to neutralise the gang of five armed men, “recovered two Ak47 rifles, one Toyota Sienna vehicle with Reg No Abuja ABC 848 EQ, charms and other incriminating items, in response to a distress call on an attack at 3-3 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi LGA.”

“The notorious gang of five, armed with guns, IEDs, and petrol bombs, started shooting indiscriminately to gain entrance to the station and were engaged and resisted by gallant officers attached to the station,” he said.

“During the gun duel, unfortunately, a policeman attached to the station was fatally wounded and an office in the facility was partially affected by the petrol bomb thrown inside the station, adding that one patrol vehicle parked in front of the station was set ablaze by the gunmen.

“The situation is under control and the incident is still being assessed. Meanwhile, joint operations are still ongoing and further development shall be communicated, please,” Ikenga added.

