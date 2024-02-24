Suspected Boko Haram insurgents destroy 330KVA electricity towers in Yobe

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have destroyed two 330 KVA power transmission towers in Yobe State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Damaturu.

He said the transmission towers supplied electricity from Gombe to Yobe and Borno States.

The spokesman added that the attackers were suspected to have used improvised explosive devices to blow up the facilities in the early hours of Saturday.

The attack on the towers was the second in three months after they were destroyed in December 2023 but were repaired in January.

“The transmission towers are located in Kasaisa in Damaturu Local Government Area of the state and supply electricity from Gombe to Yobe and Borno.

“The destruction has plunged residents of the two states into darkness,” he stated.

