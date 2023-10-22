Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attack Customs outpost, kill officer in Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked a Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) outpost in Geidam, Yobe State, and killed one officer on Saturday night.

Geidam town, the headquarter of Geidam local government area of Yobe, is located 29 kilometres away from Nigeria/Niger Republic border.

Boko Haram reportedly kills soldier, 3 others in Borno attack

An eyewitness told journalists on Sunday that the insurgents stormed the building in a Volkswagen Golf and a Land Rover and started shooting sporadically.

According to him, the victim identified as Usman Gombe was killed while trying to escape from the building.

The insurgents also burnt down a patrol van and a generator in the building.

