Lagos govt closes Aspamda, other markets over environmental infractions

The Lagos State government on Sunday shut down the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA) and other markets within the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex in Ojo local government area of the state for environmental infractions.

The Director of Public Affairs in the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Kunle Adeshina, confirmed the enforcement on his verified X platform, formerly Twitter.

He said the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) shut the markets following directive by the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

The statement read: “Following the directives of Honorable Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, HC MOE&WR, LAWMA Sunday 22nd October, 2023, shut ASPAMDA, BBA and other markets within the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex.

“The enforcement was carried out by officials of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in partnership with Lagos Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offenses and Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) for poor waste disposal practices, non-payment for waste disposal and general environmental sanitation infractions.”

The state government has shut down several markets and other businesses recently for failing to comply with environmental laws.

