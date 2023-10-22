Shettima lands in US to participate in AfDB’s World Food Prize

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in the United States of America to participate in the World Food Prize event organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

According to the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima, who is the Special Guest at the event scheduled to hold in Iowa on Tuesday, October 24, will also deliver the keynote address.

Nkwocha disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the VP is also expected to hold high-stakes meetings with manufacturers, investors and top government officials across some states of the US.

Nkwocha added that Shettima will use the platform to “speak to the potentialities and endowments of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, woo investors and push for commitments to achieving President Bola Tinubu’s mandates and programmes for Nigeria’s agro-food sector.”

He added that the development comes as Nigeria grapples with food insecurity caused by a continued rise in food inflation, which stood at 30.64 per cent in September, and escalating insecurity

