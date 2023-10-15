Shettima jets out to China to represent Tinubu at 3rd Belt and Road Initiative Forum

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Sunday left Abuja for China to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative Forum in Beijing.

The event holds from October 16 to 18, 2023.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, adding that Shettima would join world leaders from over 130 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America to deliberate on the theme, “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity.”

According to him, the vice president is expected to avail Nigeria of the platform provided by the forum to woo investors for more developmental projects.

This is as the Vice President will be holding bilateral meetings with other world leaders to promote Nigeria’s trade and investment relations in line with the economic development agenda of the Tinubu administration.

”The 2023 edition of the BRI will mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) championed by the President of China, Xi Jinping, as an initiative for global infrastructure development strategy.

”Adopted and launched by the government of the Peoples Republic of China in 2013, the initiative seeks international action to enhance cooperation and promote infrastructure investment in nearly 70 countries across Asia, Africa and Europe through land and maritime routes. ”

The statement recalled that in 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari, on behalf of Nigeria, signed the Belt and Road cooperation agreement with China.

“Nigeria and other partner-countries across the world are to benefit from the initiative in areas of infrastructure investments such as ports, skyscrapers, railroads, roads, bridges, airports, dams and coal-fired power stations.”

According to Nkwocha, the delegation of the vice president to the forum includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu and the Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali.

Others are the Minister Of Works, David Umahi, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Fidel Okhiria, and the Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Michael Ohiani.

