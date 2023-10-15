Igbos want to remain as one Nigeria —Deputy Speaker, Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has claimed that the Igbos want to remain as part of Nigeria despite calls for secession by the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Kalu spoke on Saturday during a courtesy call on him by the national leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural group led by its President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

He also bemoaned the insecurity in the south east.

Kalu who vehemently objected to the sit-at-home order stated that Ndigbo must extend their handshakes across the federation to restore confidence.

He said: “Let me also state that, in our pursuit for these noble objectives, it is imperative that we draw a clear distinction between a legitimate call for justice, equity and fairness against criminal activities. There is a difference between the two of them.

“Criminal activities cannot be taken to mean legitimate call. Secession is not a legitimate call. We want to remain as one Nigeria!

“It is a distinction that our people must be able to make. And together we must ensure that the line is firmly drawn. Igbo Community has always been in the forefront of nation building and positive change. Go to any part of Nigeria, if you don’t see an Igbo man there, it means that place is not progressing, it means that place is not prosperous. We are everywhere, nobody is as patriotic as the Igbo man.

“I want to report to you as the father of Igbo land that, I have a good relationship between me and this North Westerner, who is the Speaker. He does not discriminate, he does not undermine me, he sees the potentials and we are working together like twins to help Nigeria in the House of Representatives.

“With him, we will ensure that there is justice, with him, we will ensure that there is fairness, with him, we will ensure that there is equity to all, including the Igbos.

“There is no true son of the soil of Igbo land that would support laziness and call it a strategy for secession. If you sit at home, you are a lazy man. Igbos are not known to be lazy. We are industrious, we are entrepreneurs, we work hard to succeed.”

Over the past few years, IPOB’s agitation for the secession of the south-east has heightened.

Amid the agitation, many stakeholders have clamoured for the restructuring of the country in a bid to calm the tension.

