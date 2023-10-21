IPOB to Ohanaeze: Don’t work against actualisation of Biafra

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday warned the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, not to frustrate the push for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group also warned politicians in Abuja and other parts of the country against unguarded utterances on the South-East bid to severe relationship with Nigeria.

IPOB was reacting to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s reported demand for the restructuring of the country.

In the statement, the group specifically berated a chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Augustine Amaechi, over his utterances on its secessionist aspiration.

The statement read: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the unguarded statements credited to one Abuja-based Ohaneze Ndigbo chieftain, Mr. Augustine Amaechi, claiming that Ohaneze Ndigbo wants to restructure not a referendum.

“The few political jobbers in Ohaneze Ndigbo demanding restructuring should perish with it. Biafrans want a referendum. We IPOB members and our supporters worldwide represent over 90% of Biafrans.

“We have made it clear to the Nigeria government and the international community that Biafrans want a referendum to democratically decide to either remain in Nigeria or exit Nigeria. This is our only demand. We are not going back on our demand for a United Nations, UN-supervised referendum in Nigeria for the determination of Biafra Independence.

“Once the Nigerian government heeds our democratic demand for a Biafra referendum, Nigeria’s major problem will be solved. The era of anyone with a redcap claiming to be an elder speaking for Ndigbo is over and gone for good so Abuja politicians must take note and advise themselves properly.

“The treacherous activities of some Igbo political jobbers surrounded by their urchins have endangered Alaigbo, our people, and the economic underpinnings of our culture. These individuals in Ohaneze Ndigbo operating from outside South-East should stop their anti-people politics that have denigrated Ndigbo in Nigeria.

“Ohaneze Ndigbo as a group and every patriotic Biafran must understand that the Biafra referendum and Independence will end marginalization, nepotism, insecurity, and criminalities and usher in fast development, rapid job creation for the jobless youths in a Biafra Nation.

“The new Nation of Biafra has all it takes in terms of resources, manpower, and value system to take its place of pride amongst the comity of nations. A safe home for our people, particularly those runaway elders who are eating new yam in the Diaspora, and for the Alkebulem (African) people.

“It is unfortunate that Ohaneze Ndigbo has refused to understand that the Federal Government of Nigeria will never accept to restructure Nigeria equitably. Ohaneze Ndigbo should wake up from their slumbering illusion and stop dragging us backward.

“If the restructuring demand that our eternal leader Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, went to Aburi Ghana in the (Aburi Accord) to negotiate, was reneged upon by Nigeria and Britain, what makes them think that it will work today?

“Instead of restructuring, a genocidal war was launched on Biafrans. On what moral grounds is Ohaneze Ndigbo as represented by Mr. Augustine Amaechi, talking about restructuring again?

“The One Nigerianists among Ohaneze Ndigbo should not mortgage the heritage of future generations of Biafrans because of their economic and political interest in Nigeria today.”

