Ohanaeze faction claims IPOB leader, Kanu, may regain freedom before end of 2023

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) may be released before the end of 2023, going by claims by a faction of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The group revealed on Sunday, that negotiations were ongoing between the body and the appropriate authorities in that direction.

The organisation thus requested all pro-Biafran activists to halt hostilities against the Federal Government for 40 days, beginning on October 31.

The pro-Biafra movement must maintain discipline during this vital time, according to the factional Ohanaeze group, which stated this in a statement released by its Secretary General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

This is necessary to guarantee that the ongoing negotiations advance.

It reads, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the preeminent socio-cultural organisation representing the Igbo people, is pleased to announce its foresight regarding ongoing confidential negotiations that indicate the possibility of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, regaining his freedom by the end of the year 2023.

“However, in order to facilitate progress in this matter, Ohanaeze Ndigbo urges Biafra agitators to uphold a ceasefire for a period of 40 days, abstaining from any offensive aggression commencing on October 31, 2023. It is imperative that Biafra agitators exhibit discipline during this crucial period.

“The primary challenge we currently face is ensuring that the Biafra agitators cease all offensive aggression for 40 days, as this will pave the way for the desired solutions to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo firmly believes that engaging with all relevant authorities through diplomatic channels remains the most effective approach to achieve the desired results.

“We implore Ndigbo to exercise patience and understanding throughout this critical period. We acknowledge the pain and hardship endured by the people of the South-East since Nnamdi Kanu’s incarceration, and as custodians of our land, we assure you that positive outcomes are anticipated after the November 2023 Imo State governorship elections.”

Earlier, the Supreme Court fixed December 15 to deliver its judgement on the appeal seeking to compel the Federal Government to release Kanu from detention.

