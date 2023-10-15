Tinubu a master forger, lied about everything in life – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday took another swipe at President Bola Tinubu over the controversy associated with his academic records.

The former Vice President was reacting to the interest generated by the discovery of his West African School Certificate (WASSCE) with the name ”Sadiq Abubakar,” among members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, the PDP candidate said his change of name was documented in an affidavit deposed to more than 50 years ago.

Atiku argued that President Tinubu has lied about every aspect of his life, including his name, date of birth, education, and employment history, among others.

The statement read: “It is on record that the change of name of the former Vice President reverting to Atiku Abubakar from Siddiq Abubakar is well documented in an affidavit dated 18th of August 1973, spanning over 50 years, is in the public domain.

“The discovery of Tinubu’s records at the Chicago State University and the court-ordered deposition in the United States is only the tip of the iceberg that has been the litany of his forgeries and lies.

“The attempt to drag Atiku Abubakar into the arena of forgery must be seen for what it is: an attempt to minimise the allegations of forgeries “In 1999, Tinubu lied under oath in his form CF001, which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission that he attended St Paul’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos; Government College Ibadan, Chicago University and Chicago State University.

“Through the discoveries of his records in the Chicago State University, we now know that Bola A. Tinubu forged a secondary school certificate of Government College Lagos, an HSC certificate from Cambridge University, and a transcript from Richard Daley College, which belongs to a female owner.

“We also know, thanks to the discoveries, that the CSU, a few days to graduation in 1979, notified him of outstanding (or carry-over as it is known in Nigeria) pre-qualifying examinations in English, Mathematics and Comprehension, which never appeared on his transcript to have been retaken.

“After his odyssey in falsifying educational qualifications, Bola A. Tinubu claimed in his 1999 affidavit to contest for the position of Governor of Lagos State, that he had a working experience with Arthur Anderson Accounting, Deloitte and Mobil Nigeria. It ends up that both claims on Arthur Anderson and Deloitte in the USA are false because his footprints are nowhere to be found in those corporations.

“Like CSU, Deloitte denied ever knowing or having any Bola A. Tinubu in their employment. He has since stopped adding that to his official or public records since his exposure.

“Curiously, handlers of this same Bola A. Tinubu have smuggled Adekunle, a middle name that magically popped up in his so-called National Youth Service Corps certificate into his Wikipedia on the 6th of October, 2023. This may yet be another indication of a master forger at work.

“Yet, this same Bola A. Tinubu and his handlers want to confuse the public by making insinuations about what Atiku Abubakar is not.”

