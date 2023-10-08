Atiku accuses Tinubu’s aides of twisting facts on his academic records

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, accused the presidency of twisting facts on President Bola Tinubu’s academic records in a bid to confuse Nigerians on the matter.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Temitope Ajayi, in a chat with journalists on Sunday, alleged that the former Vice President was giving false hope to his army of supporters with false information on Tinubu’s academic records.

Ajayi’s remark followed the PDP candidate’s decision to file fresh evidence against President Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

Atiku had during last Thursday’s press conference in Abuja accused the president of forging the certificates he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the February 25 election.

He stressed that the former Lagos State governor’s academic records were fraught with discrepancies and forgery.

In the latest statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, the ex-Vice President alleged that some media aides to the president have come out openly to push back on the narrative on their principal’s academic records released by the Chicago State University.

He argued that Tinubu forged the document he submitted to INEC before the election and swore an affidavit under oath to back it up.

The statement read: “On page 26 of the deposition which is publicly available, the Registrar of the Chicago State University, Caleb Westberg, under oath, was asked a simple question that, ‘CSU has determined that it does not have a true and correct copy of the diploma issued to Bola Tinubu is 1979, correct? To which the Registrar responded, That’s correct.

“Also, on page 27, a similar question was put to Mr. Westberg: So, CSU, after going through every diploma, was unable to find an authentic copy of any diploma that CSU issued to Tinubu in 1979. Is that correct? The CSU Registrar, in his response, said: We did not find any diploma issued by CSU in 1979 to Mr. Tinubu.

“Some media aides to the president have come out openly to ‘push back on the narrative’, while some media houses, especially one, have persistently slanted their story to justify a corrupted interpretation of the facts in the disposition.

“Sadly, however, the truth of the matter remains that Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu falsified a document he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and swore an affidavit under oath to back up his forgery.”

