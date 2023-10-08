Guber poll: INEC insists on October 10 deadline for list of party agents in Bayelsa, 2 others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday ruled out the extension of the deadline for the submission of the parties’ polling agents in the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

The commission had earlier fixed October 10 as the deadline for parties to upload their lists of agents for the polling units and collation centres on its website.

The INEC National Commissioner and the Chairman, Information, and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said only 55 percent of the agents’ lists had been uploaded on the INEC portal just 48 hours before the deadline.

Olumekun said: “For Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi, only 55 percent of the expected total of 189,180 polling unit agents have been uploaded to the designated INEC Portal.

“Specifically, 29,278 out of the expected 40,372 (72.5 percent for Bayelsa; 51,681 out of 85,644 (60.3 percent) for Imo, and 23,720 out of 63,144 (37.6 percent) for Kogi State have been uploaded.

“Similarly, only 25.1 percent of the expected 15,804 Collation Agents in the three States have been uploaded: 1,246 (26.0 percent) out of 4,806 for Bayelsa; 1,638 (27.3 percent) out of 5,994 for Imo, and 1,095 (21.9 percent) out of 5,004 for Kogi.

“The commission hereby wishes to further remind political parties that the portal will automatically shut down at 12:00 midnight on Tuesday, October 10.

“There shall be no extension. Consequently, all parties sponsoring candidates for the elections that are yet to upload the list of their agents should do so before the deadline for the exercise.”

